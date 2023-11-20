11th hour twist in Sir Jim Ratcliffe announcement at Man United

There’s never a dull news day where Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Manchester United are concerned.

A year after the initial floating of an idea by the Glazer family that they could be interested in potentially selling the club, there is still no formal announcement.

It’s widely expected that Sir Jim will take over 25 percent of the club and have immediate control of the sporting side of the business.

Whilst that might not be to the liking of every United fan, it does show some progress on the part of the Glazer’s to eventually relinquish control.

The Old Trafford faithful are likely to be overjoyed once things have finally been ratified, but an 11th hour twist means that they’ll be kept waiting a little longer.

As reliable journalist Ben Jacobs posted on X (formerly Twitter), no announcement will now be made on Monday, even though one was widely expected.

Thanksgiving (November 23) is being seen as a potential cut off point by which the announcement should hopefully be made.

The longer it goes on and the process becomes more drawn out, the more the frustration builds amongst the fan base.

They’ve waited this long, however, that surely another few days won’t matter. Particularly if it turns out to be one of the best decisions that’s been made in the interests of the club.

It’s high time they were back where they belong…

