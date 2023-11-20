18-year-old replacement for Richarlison eyed by Tottenham as Chelsea wait in the wings

Injured at present, Richarlison is clearly still going through a tough time at Tottenham, both in a physical and mental sense.

The Brazilian is due back from his current injury on or about December 15th according to Premier Injuries, and perhaps with one eye on the future, Football Insider are reporting that Spurs are looking at an 18-year-old to come in and cover in the front line given how light Ange Postecoglou finds himself in that department.

Should Richarlison’s well-publicised mental health issues become an issue for the player again, Club Brugge’s Antonio Nusa could find himself becoming a longer-term replacement.

Tottenham will give the Brazilian all the help and support that he needs, as they’ve done so far, however, even that may not be enough for him to conquer his demons.

Should he hit the ground running during the festive period and find his footballing mojo, there’s still a good enough reason for Nusa to be considered in January given that Ivan Perisic is out for the season and Manor Solomon isn’t expected to be back on the pitch until late January at the earliest.

Chelsea and Fulham are also said to be interested by Football Insider, although the one thing that could scupper the deal for any of the London trio is that the Belgian Pro League side are said to be wanting £30m or thereabouts to allow him to move mid-season.