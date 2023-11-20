Liverpool are keen on reinforcing the right wing in the near future.

The Merseyside club are interested in the services of Raphinha and according to a report by Fichajes, they could use Luis Diaz in the deal.

Raphinha has been doing a great job since making the move from the Premier League to Barcelona in the summer of 2022. He was become one of the favourites of Xavi Hernandez. And, his impressive performances have attracted attention.

Liverpool have been monitoring him for a while now and are interested in signing him with a view for the next season. The Reds are looking to prepare for life without Mohamed Salah as the 31-year-old has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia for a while now.

His departure will leave a huge void that they want to fill by signing Raphinha. Meanwhile, Barcelona are in need of funds to sign possible reinforcement and the Brazil international has been linked with a move away from the club despite being liked by Xavi.

The Merseyside club are keen on having Raphinha in their ranks and they are willing to offer Luis Diaz as a part of the deal, a player that Barcelona do like.

The 26-year-old Colombian winger has been on their radar for a while now and they did try to sign him a year back. Even the player dreams of playing for the Spanish giants. With both teams keen on having each other’s player for next season, a potential exchange deal might be on the cards.