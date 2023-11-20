Leeds defender Sam Byram has said he “regrets” leaving Leeds in 2016, stating he would’ve stayed if he knew they would eventually gain promotion.

Byram told The Athletic, that in hindsight, he would never have left Leeds. He said his decision was based on “the facts” as you can’t predict the future, and had he have known Leeds would be promoted eventually (in 2020), he probably would’ve stayed.

In his interview he spoke on the fact he missed getting promoted with Leeds (in 2020), but this feels like “a second chance to achieve that”.

Byram has made 16 appearances for the Whites this campaign, scoring one goal, providing one assist, and keeping four clean sheets in his 1,101 minutes played.

Leeds currently sit 3rd in the Championship with 31 points, winning nine, drawing four and losing three of their opening 16 fixtures.

They are eight points off of the automatic promotion spots, with both 2nd placed Ipswich and 1st placed Leicester on 39 points.