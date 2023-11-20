Arsenal set to open contract talks with 25-year-old defender

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to open contract talks with Takehiro Tomiyasu.

That’s according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, who claims the Gunners will initiate contract renewal talks with the Japanese full-back soon.

Now an important member of Mikel Arteta’s first team, Tomiyasu, 25, who joined from Bologna almost three years ago, is set to be rewarded with a new, and presumably, improved, deal.

With his current deal set to expire in 2025, although Arsenal retain the option to trigger a one-year extension, it will be hugely important to Arteta to have his core squad fully committed to the club’s future.

Not only are the Gunners aiming to win their first Premier League title since 2003, but with Manchester City’s domestic, and now European, dominance, continuing, derailing arguably football’s greatest-ever juggernaut will require a monumental team effort, and Tomiyasu will almost certainly have a big part to play in that.

During his time at the Emirates, the 25-year-old, who has represented Japan on 36 occasions, has directly contributed to four goals in 69 games in all competitions.