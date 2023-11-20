Arsenal set to win race for £50m-rated hit-man ahead of Real Madrid

Ahead of the January transfer window, Arsenal have been given a boost in their pursuit of a striker that’s virtually a guarantee of goals.

In just six Serie A matches this season (and another four as sub), Dusan Vlahovic has bagged four goals and an assist, per WhoScored.

It’s that kind of goalscoring form that Arsenal could do with in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign if they want to stand any chance of winning their first Premier League title in 20 years.

Incredibly, not since the Invincibles season have a Gunners side lifted the English top-flight title.

Now it would appear that the north Londoners are the favourites to sign the 23-year-old Serbian ahead of Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

Per Tutto Juve (h/t The Sun), Juventus want around £50m for the striker, and, subject to Financial Fair Play, that’s an amount that should be well within budget for the Gunners.

His capture would also offer Mikel Arteta a great centre-forward option up front, given that Vlahovic is adept at holding up the ball and bringing others into play, as well as knowing where the goal is himself.

Whilst it could put one or two noses out of joint at the club, Mikel Arteta won’t worry about that given his laser guided focus on ensuring that the Emirates Stadium can once again be the home of the champions.