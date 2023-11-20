“Everything is at a standstill” – Arsenal star’s agent provides update and reveals player’s transfer “priority”

The agent of Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has spoken out about his future, insisting that nothing is happening with regards to a contract extension right now, even if the player’s priority is to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

The Italy international has performed well since joining the Gunners from rivals Chelsea last January, becoming an important part of Mikel Arteta’s squad, even if he’s not always been an automatic starter.

One imagines Arsenal fans would like to see Jorginho stay at the club for a bit longer and continue to provide that leadership role in the squad, but it seems this is not something that will be fully resolved for some time.

Discussing Jorginho’s future, his agent Joan Santos made it clear that it’s all at a standstill right now, which doesn’t necessarily sound too optimistic, even if he insists Jorginho’s priority is Arsenal, rather than thinking about a possible move away.

“Everything is at a standstill. We’ll think about it after February,” he told Tuttomercatoweb, as translated by Sport Witness. “However, the priority remains Arsenal.”

Arsenal might eventually need to think about replacing Jorginho with a younger and more long-term option, but there’s always room for an old head like this who also won’t expect or demand to play 90 minutes week in, week out.