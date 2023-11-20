Aston Villa plotting January move for 29-year-old La Liga speedster

Aston Villa want to add a new striker to the mix in the upcoming transfer window.

And, according to a report by Football Insider, Villa boss Unai Emery is keen on having Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams in his ranks.

Williams has been one of the mainstays of the Spanish club over the years. In the ongoing season, he has featured in 13 league games and has contributed towards eight goals. While he has been deployed as a right winger on the majority of occasions in the ongoing season, he is well capable of featuring as a number nine.

His versatility and consistent performances have resulted in a lot of interest in his services over the years. But, Athletic Bilbao have managed to keep hold of their star striker.

However, things could change in the upcoming window as Aston Villa are keen on having him in their ranks.

Unai Emery is a big fan of the 29-year-old as he has watched him up close during his time in Spain. The Villa boss feels he could be a great fit for the club. And, his age is not a concern for Emery as he wants a striker who is ready to go from the start.

Villa want to sign a new forward in order to ensure they have someone who can support their main talisman, Ollie Watkins. The 27-year-old has already found the back of the net on 11 occasions in the ongoing season. He is in red-hot form but the English club wants to reduce their huge reliance on him.

While Emery is keen on acquiring his services in the winter, it won’t be easy to prise him away from Bilbao. The 29-year-old has a contract with the club until the summer of 2028 and they have no intentions of parting ways with him any time soon.