Barcelona not at all happy with Spanish national team following serious Gavi injury

Barcelona are reportedly not at all happy with the Spanish national team after a serious injury suffered by their midfield wonderkid Gavi during last night’s game.

According to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, Barca cannot understand why Gavi was playing this game when much of the rest of the team had been rotated, with the youngster having already played so much football for one so young.

It’s now been confirmed that Gavi will be out for the rest of the season after this blow, and it’s not too surprising to hear that people at Barcelona are from from happy with how this was all handled by Spain.

See below as Romano gives some insight into the situation, including the low mood in the dressing room after the difficult news for Gavi…

Romano goes on to add that this could have an impact on Barcelona in the transfer market, though Financial Fair Play may still be something that needs to be considered.

It remains to be seen who the Catalan giants might go for, but Gavi certainly won’t be someone who’s easy to replace.