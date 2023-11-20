Bayern Munich consider January move for Manchester United star after internal discussions

Bayern Munich have reportedly held initial discussions with Raphael Varane with a possible move in January on the cards.

The French defender has struggled to regain his spot in Manchester United’s starting eleven since his injury and finds himself at the bottom of Erik ten Hag’s defensive pecking order.

When the 30-year-old first arrived in 2021 he was a revelation for the Red Devils but his influence on the side has worryingly deteriorated since.

The four-time Champions League winner hasn’t started a game since the end of September despite returning from injury in mid-October.

Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have all been picked ahead of him and according to The Athletic, this stems from Ten Hag’s preference for a left-footed player in the left centre-back position.

As a result, Varane has been linked heavily with a move away from Old Trafford

Sky Sports Germany reporter, Florian Plettenberg, has revealed that Bayern Munich held initial discussions with the player with a €20-30 million move in the January window a possibility.