Bournemouth add Crystal Palace defender to transfer shortlist

Bournemouth have reportedly registered their interest in signing defender Rob Holding from Crystal Palace.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Transfers, who claim the Cherries are keen to bring the former Arsenal centre-back to England’s south coast amid his limited playing time since joining the Eagles.

Despite only being signed by Roy Hodgson this summer, Holding, 28, has struggled to keep either Marc Guehi or Joachim Andersen out of the team.

Consequently, with the 28-year-old starting in just half of the Eagles’ Premier League games this season, an almost immediate transfer out of London is now a possibility.

Admiring the former Gunner, as well as needing his level of experience at the back as the club look to retain their top-flight status, manager Andoni Iraola will likely do all he can to convince Holding to join his project.

Obviously, a transfer, whether it be in January, or at the end of the season, will all depend on Palace’s willingness to offload one of their most recent signings. However, with the 28-year-old struggling to become part of Hodgson’s matchday plans, a move away feels like it could benefit all parties