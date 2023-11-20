Chelsea warned Real Madrid could turn 23-year-old’s head

Reece James will not leave Chelsea for Manchester City.

That’s according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, who claim the Chelsea full-back is adamant he would not leave Stamford Bridge in favour of a move to the Etihad.

However, although James, 23, may have already pledged his domestic allegiance to Chelsea, the defender is not ruling out a move to Real Madrid, should the opportunity present itself in the future.

A source claims to have said: “Reece and his camp are aware that if he wanted to leave, City would be first in the queue – but that isn’t under consideration. He loves Chelsea, they love him, and he wants to lift the Premier League as their captain.

“In the future, could he be tempted by Real Madrid? That would depend how things go, but don’t rule it out.”

The lure of Real Madrid is one of football’s worst-kept secrets. The Spanish giants, along with their illustrious history, are one of, if not, the world’s most glamorous clubs and the hype around them never seems to fade, irrespective of how the team are doing on the pitch.

The 14-time Champions League winners, with the help of former stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul, Zinedine Zidane and Iker Casillas, are almost impossible to turn down, and James seems to be the latest big-name realising it.

Whether or not Los Blancos will stump up the funds required to bring the 23-year-old to Madrid remains to be seen, but make no mistake, this level of speculation surrounding their captain is not something Chelsea, nor their fans, will be enjoying.