Class defender hints he could play for Leeds if they get promoted

It’s been fascinating watching Leeds United this season, and the Elland Road faithful can’t have failed to have been impressed.

Daniel Farke has put the emphasis on playing entertaining, attacking football, but with a seriously hard work ethic at the centre of it all.

The German’s experience of guiding teams up into the Premier League will really come into its own in the second half of the season, and if the all whites can continue in the same way as they have since Farke took over, there’s a very good chance indeed that Leeds will find themselves as one of the two teams automatically going up.

When you consider just what the first-team management and squad have had to deal with in the initial stages of the 2023/24 campaign and yet still find themselves in third position in the Championship, it does make you speculate on just where their ceiling could be in the current campaign.

One of their on loan defenders has even hinted that he may play for the club again should they get promoted.

“Leeds are playing very well,” Max Wober said to Austrian outlet Laola1.

“They play really cool football, it’s fun to watch. If they continue like this, everything looks like they are going up. Then the whole thing is not really in my hands.”

Should Leeds reach the promised land at the first time of asking, and Farke prove beyond doubt that he’s the man for the job, there’s every reason to believe that Elland Road will once again become a destination where players want to be.