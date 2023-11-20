David Beckham hoping to secure another Man United legend for Inter Miami

It’s been quite the few months for David Beckham and Inter Miami.

After securing the high-profile signing of Lionel Messi despite the Argentinian World Cup winner having more lucrative offers elsewhere, the former Man United and Real Madrid legend also managed to get Messi’s former Barcelona colleagues, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to put pen to paper.

There are rumours from ESPN that another ex-Barca man, Luis Suarez, will join in the new year, though the roll call of big names may not stop there.

According to the Daily Star, another ex-Man United star might well be tempted to move across the pond and try his luck in MLS.

David de Gea is still without a club almost three months after the summer transfer window closed for business.

Whilst the exact reason for his unemployment remains a mystery, a reported £350,000 per week salary can’t have helped his situation.

Indeed, the Daily Star suggest that a potential move back to La Liga is likely to have stalled precisely because of the financial demands that it’s believed de Gea may place on any buying club.

Clearly, Inter Miami will have no such issues with being able to pay the going rate, with perhaps the only issue from de Gea’s point of view being whether he considers MLS a drop down at this stage of his career.