“Definitely going” – Huge departure imminent at Man United

More changes appear to be on the horizon at Man United with the imminent arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Given how poorly the Red Devils have performed on and off the pitch of late, it’s not unfair to suggest that such changes are well overdue.

All areas of the business have been allowed to stagnate, and whilst change for changes sake is never the best course of action, when certain ways of working have been identified and shown to be underperforming, then Sir Jim and his executives have every right to rustle a few feathers.

Richard Arnold’s departure has already been announced, with the Manchester Evening News quoting sources as suggesting that current football director, John Murtough, is also “definitely going.”

Whilst not unexpected, it does represent a real changing of the guard at Old Trafford.

Such decisions are clearly necessary, though any new appointees are going to have to hit the ground running if they want to bring the glory days back to the Theatre of Dreams.

The way in which the club recruits players and also develop from within will clearly come under the remit of the new man in charge, and if their relative success in the new role can quickly translate to success on the pitch, then Sir Jim’s revolution will be accepted that much quicker by the Old Trafford faithful.