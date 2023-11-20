€60m midfielder wanted by Arsenal eyed by Xavi as Romeu flops at Barcelona

News that Gavi is likely to miss the rest of the 2023/24 campaign after sustaining an injury with Spain, allayed to the long-term absences of Pedri (now back) and Frenkie de Jong, as well as the poor form of Oriol Romeu is likely to see Xavi dip into the transfer market for a midfielder next summer.

To date, the Barcelona coach seemingly hasn’t been able to pick his first-choice XI once this season because of injuries and suspensions.

That has already been seen to have had a marked effect on where the Catalans find themselves in the table, for if they’d had a fully fit squad and starting XI, Barca would almost certainly sit atop the table once again.

The issue that the club find themselves having to deal with again of course is Financial Fair Play.

Sport have suggested that Xavi will go all out to sign Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi next summer, however, the club will almost certainly have to offload players in order to be able to bring him to the club.

Aside from Romeu, it isn’t clear who they would allow to leave so room can be made for the soon-to-be 25-year-old.

Though Zubimendi has generally expressed a desire to stay at La Real, by next summer he may re-assess his aspirations, particularly if Barca show willing.

That would be a huge blow to Mikel Arteta as Arsenal have previously been heavily linked with the player, including by Calciomercato.