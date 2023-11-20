England confirmed lineup: Rico Lewis handed debut and Ollie Watkins leads the line

Gareth Southgate has decided to rest England captain Harry Kane, giving Ollie Watkins the nod upfront, and handing Rico Lewis his Three Lions debut.

Southgate has decided to make six changes to his England XI that beat Malta 2-0 on Friday, with Kieran Trippier, Fikayo Tomori, Jordan Henderson, Conor Gallagher, Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane all making way.

Replacing them in the starting lineup to face North Macedonia are Kyle Walker (who captains the side), Rico Lewis, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Ollie Watkins and Jack Grealish.

This is a slightly more attacking lineup than the team that faced Malta on Friday, looking like we could see Phil Foden in the number 10 rather than out wide.

Lewis comes in at left back, who has the ability to invert into midfield and join Alexander-Arnold and Rice in midfield, giving Foden that license to stay further forward with the likes of Saka, Grealish and Watkins.

The defence is then made up of Walker, Maguire, Guehi and Lewis as previously mentioned, with Pickford between the sticks.