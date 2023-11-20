England player ratings: Flat England only manage draw, but youngster shows he’s ready

England only managed a draw in their final game of EURO Qualifying, in a 1-1 draw with North Macedonia.

The attack for England was very flat on the day, struggling to create clear cut opportunities, and going behind in the first half, they managed to fight back and get a draw, but overall the performance wasn’t good enough from Gareth Southgate’s men.

Read on for our England player ratings, and who stood out for the Three Lions…

Jordan Pickford – 7 – Made two saves, including saving a penalty but the rebound was scored, not much else he could do.

Rico Lewis – 7 – Very unfortunate to give the penalty away, other than that thought he made a good account, making two tackles, making one key pass and completing 59/59 passes.

Harry Maguire – 6 – Completed five of his eleven long balls, and only had a pass completion of 84%, however he did win 5/6 aerial duels.

Marc Guehi – 6 – Made one tackle, won 2/3 ground duels and made two of his three long balls, but only won 1/5 aerial duels.

Kyle Walker – 7 – Recovered well when needed for England, making two interceptions, one tackle and one block, he also went forwards well, made one key pass, and completed both of his long balls attempted.

Declan Rice – 7.5 – Solid in the middle for England, made one key pass and kept it simple with a 96% pass accuracy. Also won 4/6 ground duels and made four tackles.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6 – Wasn’t at his best, only made one key pass and that is what he is in there for. Failed all three of his long ball attempts and only completed one of his five crosses.

Phil Foden – 7.5 – Was very involved, and looked the most dangerous for England going forward. Drifting around picking up the ball, completed two key passes, created one big chance and completed two of his three dribble attempts.

Jack Grealish – 7 – Was nice and direct when he got the ball on the flank, made two key passes and completed seven of his eight dribbles. Marginally offside for his goal which was correctly ruled out.

Ollie Watkins – 5 – Barely got involved in the game, only played 58 minutes and only managed 10 touches.

Bukayo Saka – 6 – Did make two key passes, but could’ve done more on that right hand side. Nearly had an assist for Grealish’s disallowed goal, but did fail both of his other cross attempts, and only completed one successful dribble out of three.

Subs: Harry Kane 7, Cole Palmer N/A, Marcus Rashford N/A, Kalvin Phillips N/A.