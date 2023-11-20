England remain unbeaten in previous two qualifying campaigns

BBC Sport have posted a stat, that England have gone their last two qualifying campaigns unbeaten, with 14 wins and four draws.

England topped their EURO 2024 Qualifying group, winning six and drawing two of their eight games played. This includes results such as a 7-0 win against North Macedonia, a 3-1 win against Italy and a 2-0 win against Ukraine.

The Three Lions also topped their World Cup 2022 Qualifying group, winning eight and drawing two of their 10 games played. This included a 2-1 win against second placed Poland, as well as 5-0 victories against both Albania and Andorra, and a 10-0 thrashing against San Marino.

Since taking over in September 2016, Southgate has led the Three Lions to a World Cup semi final in 2018, losing to Croatia in extra time, and a EURO’s final in 2021, losing on penalties to Italy.

Many are suggesting this could be Southgate’s last competition in charge of England, especially if he fails to deliver a major title by winning EURO 2024.

The belief is that England currently have a golden generation of footballers, and that this group has to win something of note, having failed at previous tournaments such as the EURO 2020 final, and losing in the 2022 World Cup to France despite being the better side.