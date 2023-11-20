Everton get backing of Mayor of Liverpool ahead of appeal

You’d be hard pressed to find anyone that believes Everton’s 10-point deduction for financial irregularities is a proportionate penalty, and that includes Mayor of Liverpool, Steve Rotherham.

The Toffees have a week to put their appeal together and they will be backed by Mr. Rotherham.

He has already written to the Premier League on the club’s behalf to criticise their heavy-handedness with regards to the punishment metered out.

Whether this will have any effect on how the appeal is dealt with won’t be known for a while yet.

Mayor of Liverpool Steve Rotheram has written to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters criticising the 10-point deduction handed to Everton last week ? pic.twitter.com/UddgCwkN6b — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 20, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News