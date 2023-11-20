France manager told his players to go for the record at half time

According to BBC Sport, Didier Deschamps told his players “Don’t hold back”, telling them to go and break the record.

France went in at halftime winning 7-0 against Gibraltar, when Deschamps told his time to go for the record, which stood at 10-0.

They then went out, and added a further seven goals to beat Gibraltar 14-0, setting a new record result.

Kylian Mbappe picked himself up a hatrick, whilst Olivier Giroud got himself a brace coming from the bench, Kingsley Coman got a brace, and other scorers were Marcus Thuram, Warren Zaire-Emery, Jonathan Clauss, Youssouf Fofana, Adrien Rabiot and Ousmane Dembele.

The other goal was an own goal from Ethan Santos, only three minutes into the game, before also being sent off in the 18th minute.

France were not messing about against Gibraltar ?#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/WAgDhG5Vgv — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 20, 2023

France will face Greece on Tuesday the 21st of November in their last EURO Qualifying game, currently sitting top of Group B with seven wins out of seven, and a goal difference of +26.

This will mean France go into pot one when the groups are drawn for EURO 2024, giving them the best chance of getting a favourable draw.