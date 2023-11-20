Gavi could miss Euro 2024 as Barcelona ace reportedly tears ACL

It was a sight that no Barcelona or Spain supporter will have wanted to see, and it was obvious as Gavi hobbled off in tears from La Roja’s meaningless final Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia that there was a big injury problem for the youngster.

Only Luis de la Fuente can explain why he felt the need to play major stars in a match that win, lose or draw, Spain would still have ended the qualifying campaign atop their group.

Gavi’s suspected Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury is expected to be confirmed sometime on Monday, and should that be so, then his season is likely over already.

?? Barça expect Gavi’s ACL injury to be confirmed later today as the player is already back in Barcelona. Initial indications are clear; Gavi was crying in the dressing room before and after the tests. Barça, furious as they don’t understand why Gavi had to play that game. pic.twitter.com/PRpayuU08P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 20, 2023

That would be the biggest of blows for Barcelona, after all it was he who was a clear man of the match in the recent El Clasico, despite Jude Bellingham grabbing all the headlines with his late double.

At 19 years of age, he produced one of the most dominant individual displays in a Clasico for years.

Now, however, he’ll be hoping that he can make the European Championship in Germany next summer.

As Cleveland Clinic note, it takes six to nine months to recover from an ACL injury, so the youngster is likely to be in a race against time to make Euro 2024, given that the tournament begins on June 14, approximately seven months from now.