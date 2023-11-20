Italy vs Ukraine confirmed lineups: Both teams make four changes in vital game

The confirmed lineups have been announced for the Italy vs Ukraine game, taking place at 19:45 PM (GMT).

This is a massive game for both sides, with whoever comes out on top securing EURO 2024 qualification. However a draw for Italy would also see them progress with a higher goal difference for Ukraine.

Italy have made four changes from the lineup that beat North Macedonia 5-2 on Friday. Matteo Darmian, Federico Gatti, Giacomo Bonaventura and Domenic Berardi making way from the side, being replaced by Alessandro Buongiorno, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Davide Frattesi and Nicolo Zaniolo.

Federico Chiesa who scored a brace against North Macedonia keeps his place on the wing, and Giocomo Raspadori who also scored keeps his spot leading the line.

?? Our XI pic.twitter.com/1XwbbQfoQJ — Ukrainian Association of Football (@uafukraine) November 20, 2023

Ukraine have also made four changes from their last EURO Qualifier side, who beat Malta 3-1 last month.

Mykola Matviyenko, Oleksandr Karavayev, Serhiy Sydorchuk and Vladyslav Vanat all not in the starting XI to face italy, being replaced by Oleksandr Svatok, Yukhym Konoplia, Taras Stepanenko and Viktor Tsyhankov.