Italy vs Ukraine confirmed lineups: Both teams make four changes in vital game

International Football
Posted by

The confirmed lineups have been announced for the Italy vs Ukraine game, taking place at 19:45 PM (GMT).

This is a massive game for both sides, with whoever comes out on top securing EURO 2024 qualification. However a draw for Italy would also see them progress with a higher goal difference for Ukraine.

More Stories / Latest News
Transfer news: How Real Madrid beat Chelsea to Endrick, surprise Arsenal exit & more – exclusive
England confirmed lineup: Rico Lewis handed debut and Ollie Watkins leads the line
Bayern Munich consider January move for Manchester United star after internal discussions

Italy have made four changes from the lineup that beat North Macedonia 5-2 on Friday. Matteo Darmian, Federico Gatti, Giacomo Bonaventura and Domenic Berardi making way from the side, being replaced by Alessandro Buongiorno, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Davide Frattesi and Nicolo Zaniolo.

Federico Chiesa who scored a brace against North Macedonia keeps his place on the wing, and Giocomo Raspadori who also scored keeps his spot leading the line.

Ukraine have also made four changes from their last EURO Qualifier side, who beat Malta 3-1 last month.

Mykola Matviyenko, Oleksandr Karavayev, Serhiy Sydorchuk and Vladyslav Vanat all not in the starting XI to face italy, being replaced by Oleksandr Svatok, Yukhym Konoplia, Taras Stepanenko and Viktor Tsyhankov.

More Stories Luciano Spalletti Serhiy Rebrov

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.