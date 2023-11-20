Manchester United may have to trigger star’s €120m release clause for transfer

Manchester United may reportedly have to trigger Joao Neves’ €120million release clause if they want to sign him from Benfica as they have no intention to negotiate his sale this January.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, who says that Man Utd have scouted Neves on a number of occasions, but are likely to face difficulties in trying to bring him to Old Trafford any time soon.

Neves is protected by a huge release clause, much like the one Benfica had with Enzo Fernandez last January, though of course on that occasion we eventually saw Chelsea pay up to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Will United do the same? It remains to be seen, but here’s the situation as it stands, according to Romano via his X page…

??? Benfica have no intention to open talks for João Neves in January despite Man United sending their scouts many times to track talented midfielder. There’s same clause as Enzo Fernández one year ago into his contract: €120m. pic.twitter.com/jHdSJlhq71 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 20, 2023

Neves looks a hugely exciting talent and it wouldn’t be surprising if someone were to come up with a big offer for him at some point, but it’s surely not going to be easy for United.

The Red Devils saw their spending a little restricted during the summer as they brought in players like Sofyan Amrabat and Sergio Reguilon on loan instead of paying up for permanent signings in those areas.