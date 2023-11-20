Playmaker keen on playing for Leeds United in the future

Leeds United wonderkid Archie Gray is likely to be happy to stay at the club for a long time as he’s only currently focused on making it in Daniel Farke’s first-team.

The talented youngster has been linked with the likes of Liverpool in recent times, but journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on the player’s situation, and it sounds like reassuring news for Leeds fans.

Gray may well be snapped up by a bigger club at some point if he continues to develop like this, but Leeds fans can surely relax for now as Jones insists he’s only focused on making it for his current employers.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones explained that he doesn’t think anyone at Leeds is “concerned” right now, with the player “hungry” to be a LUFC player.

He said: “I think he’ll stay at Leeds for the time being. Further down the line, it will depend on how far Leeds has been able to push themselves.

“If they can’t get back to the Premier League, his future will surely be in doubt. But, for now, I think he just has to focus on being a Leeds player.”