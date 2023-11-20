Eight players who are set to leave Leicester City very soon

As many as eight big names at Leicester City could reportedly be on their way out of the club in the not too distant future, according to a report from Football League World.

The Foxes are currently top of the Championship, making a strong start to life back in English football’s second tier after their relegation from the Premier League last season.

It might not be long before we see Leicester back in the top flight, but for now there’s serious doubt over a number of their biggest names.

According to the Football League World’s report, the right players facing uncertain futures are Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Jannik Vestergaard, Marc Albrighton, Dennis Praet, Alex Smithies and Wanya Marcal.

A number of these players, such as Vestergaard, are coming towards the ends of their contracts, while others like Smithies and Marcal are not playing regularly, so might leave for more first-team football.