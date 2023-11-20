Liverpool, Newcastle receive boost in their pursuit of 27-year-old PL ace

Kalvin Phillips is looking to part ways with Manchester City in the upcoming transfer window.

There is interest in his services from across Europe but according to a report by Calciomercato, he wants to continue in the Premier League.

Phillips proved himself in the English top flight while playing for Leeds United and then joined Manchester City in the summer of 2022. He was expected to eventually make his way into Pep Guardiola’s first team. But, that hasn’t happened yet and it is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

While his contract with the Manchester-based club runs until the summer of 2028, they were ready to part ways with him in the summer. However, the player wanted to fight for his place and decided to stay at the club.

Things haven’t changed one bit and the 27-year-old has only had 215 minutes of footballing action in the ongoing season. As a result, Phillips now wants to part ways with City in the winter window.

There is interest in his services from across Europe. Juventus are one of the clubs keen on his signatures. They are willing to go all out to land him at the club but the player prefers staying in England.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Newcastle United are two English clubs keen on having him in their ranks. The Merseyside clubs might have signed numerous midfielders in the summer but they still need another defensive midfielder. And, Phillips is a key target for them. However, City might not want to sell the 27-year-old to a direct rival.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are also pushing for his signatures. They have suffered a huge blow as their summer signing Sandro Tonali has been banned for 10 months following his involvement in Illegal betting. Howe is keen on reinforcement in the winter and they are looking to push for Phillips.

