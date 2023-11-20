Liverpool are reportedly putting plans in place to keep hold of manager Jurgen Klopp and key defender Virgil van Dijk, though it seems they anticipate the departure of star forward Mohamed Salah in the near future.

This is according to a report from Football Transfers, who state that the Reds received a huge bid from Al Ittihad for Salah towards the end of the summer, and it seems the prospect of a move to the Saudi Pro League is still looking pretty realistic.

Still, Liverpool perhaps have more cause for optimism over two other key figures in Klopp and their club captain Van Dijk, with some form of plan in place to ensure they keep both of them at Anfield for the long run.

Van Dijk’s current deal runs until 2025, while Klopp recently signed a new deal until 2026, so this doesn’t seem like a particularly urgent matter for the club.

LFC fans will surely be relieved, though, that there is something prepared to keep hold of two such crucial figures in the club’s recent history, even if there might not be much that can be done to prevent Salah from moving on in the not too distant future.

Salah and Van Dijk have both been among the most important members of Klopp’s squad during his hugely successful Anfield reign, and it seems worthwhile not losing too much of the core of that squad too quickly after the recent departures of the likes of Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho.