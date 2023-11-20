Manchester United are reportedly ready to improve their bid for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who remains one of their priority defensive targets.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, this could also mean good news for Barcelona, who would stand to make some money from Todibo’s sale due to a sell-on clause they included when they let him join Nice.

Todibo struggled at Barca as a youngster earlier in his career, but he now looks ready to try his luck at a big club again, and Man Utd would undoubtedly benefit from injecting a bit of youth into their back line as the likes of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane aren’t getting any younger and have mostly not been that convincing over the last year or so.

Todo Fichajes state that United had been prepared to try paying around €35m for Todibo, but that they could now even go as high as €40m for the France international.

This would supposedly mean around €8m of the fee going to Barcelona, which is always handy, especially as the Catalan giants have had some issues with Financial Fair Play in recent times.

MUFC have also been linked with Real Sociedad centre-back Robin Le Normand as another option at the back in another report today from Todo Fichajes.