Manchester City have edge over Barcelona in transfer pursuit of La Liga wonderkid

Manchester City may reportedly be at the front of the queue for the potential transfer of Girona striker Savio in the near future, according to reports in Spain.

The talented young Brazilian, also sometimes known as Savinho, has really impressed in La Liga this season, and it’s not surprising to see that he’s now attracting speculation over his future.

According to Mundo Deportivo, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, Barcelona chief Deco is a big fan of Savio, but Man City likely have the advantage in any race for his signature as he’s currently at a club owned by the City Group.

The 19-year-old would undoubtedly be a fine signing for Barca for the long-term, but it could cost them a fortune to persuade the City Group to let him leave one of their clubs, so it might be wise for the Catalan giants to move on to other targets.

It remains to be seen how likely it is that City will actually move for Savio any time soon, but one imagines he’ll surely be considered if he continues to impress like this.

The South American forward looks like he has a bright future in the game and he might one day be an ideal long-term replacement for Erling Haaland.