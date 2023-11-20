Manchester United will look to reinforce their squad in the winter transfer window after a disappointing start to the new season.

The Red Devils are looking to cash in on Jadon Sancho in January according to a report by Football Insider. His departure could raise significant funds.

Sancho joined United back in the summer of 2021 for a fee of £73 million from Borussia Dortmund. He was expected to be the next big star for the Red Devils but things haven’t gone according to plan for him.

The 23-year-old has featured in over 80 matches since making the move and he only has 18 goal contributions. Things have gone from bad to worse for the England international since the arrival of Erik ten Hag at the club.

Sancho has gone down the pecking order since the Dutch boss took over and at the very start of the ongoing season, he had a public rift with Ten Hag. Following this he has been exiled from the first team. His departure in the winter window is a certainty according to the report.

While Sancho has been out of action for the past few months and hasn’t been training with the first team, United still expected to cash in on him in the winter. The Red Devils feel they can make big money from his potential sale and it will also help them get the £250,000-a-week player off their books.

Italian giants Juventus, Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and clubs from the Saudi Pro League are all interested in the 23-year-old. As a result, the Manchester-based club are confident of recouping a big part of what they had invested in signing him. His departure will help them reinvest the money into their squad, something that is the need of the time given their recent performances.