Messi lauds ‘excellent’ Darwin Nunez – explains why players like him make Uruguay a good counter-attacking side

Lionel Messi has praised Darwin Nunez and Uruguay in a recent interview.

Uruguay ended Argentina’s unbeaten run when they beat them 2-0 on Friday.

Araujo scored the opener before Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez sealed the win with an great strike past Emi Martinez.

Speaking to TyC Sports, the legend himself praised the Uruguayan team for being great at counters.

He also named Darwin Nunez as he proceed to explain that it’s possible due to excellent players like him.

He said:

“Uruguay are good at rebounding and playing in space on counter attack. They have excellent players for that like Darwin [Núñez]…”

Despite his frequent misses, Darwin Nunez has racked up great numbers this season.

He has already scored 4 goals and 4 assists in 11 games for Liverpool in the league.

For his country he as scored thrice and assisted twice in 5 games.

Across all competitions for club and country he has 18 goals and assists in 22 games.