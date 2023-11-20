Newcastle United are keen on signing the Dutch international midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well. He has established himself as a key player for Atalanta and it is no surprise that he is on Newcastle’s radar.

However, the Magpies are unlikely to be able to sign the player in January. Apparently, he is valued at €55 million and a report from TuttoAtalanta claims that Newcastle have financial FairPlay constraints and therefore they have cooled their interest in the Dutchman.

The Premier League side need to sign a quality midfielder in January and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off a cheap acquisition. Summer signing Sandro Tonali has been banned for his involvement in an illegal betting scandal and Newcastle will have to compensate for his loss.

The Italian was the only specialist defensive midfielder at the club.

Koopmeiners would have added defensive steel and physicality to the Newcastle midfield. However, the asking price has proven to be a major problem. Although Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, they will need to comply with the financial FairPlay regulations.

They have been linked with players like Kalvin Phillips as well. It will be interesting to see who they end up with eventually.

Meanwhile, Koopmeiners will probably be attracted to the idea of playing in England and it remains to be seen whether Atalanta lower their demands in the near future.