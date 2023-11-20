Newcastle could sign £47 million star permanently in January

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Portuguese international midfielder Ruben Neves in recent weeks.

Summer signing Sandro Tonali has been banned following his involvement in a betting scandal and Newcastle will have to find a quality replacement.

Neves has been identified as a potential option but there have been rumours that the Premier League could temporarily ban teams from signing players from associated clubs. The PIF’s association with clubs like Al-Hilal could jeopardise Newcastle’s chances of signing the Portuguese midfielder.

Apparently, Newcastle were hoping to sign the player on loan. It seems that Newcastle are not prepared to give up on the former Wolves midfielder and they will look to sign him permanently if a loan deal is not permitted.

Neves joined the Saudi Arabian club for a fee of around £47 million during the summer transfer window and it remains to be seen whether Al-Hilal are prepared to sanction his departure after just a few months at the club.