Newcastle hoping to return in January for 21-year-old who turned them down in summer

Newcastle United are keen on reinforcing their attack as soon as possible.

The Magpies are looking to sign a new striker in the winter and according to a report by Football Insider, they are pushing for the signatures of Hugo Ekitike.

Ekitike joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2022 on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy depending on certain criteria. The move has been made permanent ahead of the ongoing season.

But, the player might already be surplus to requirement at the French club. Last season, he was involved in 32 matches and was on the pitch for close to 1400 minutes. But, he has been restricted to a substitute appearance this season.

The arrival of Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos has pushed him further down the pecking order. And, the 21-year-old is now considering his future at the club.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are keen on having him in their ranks. They wanted to sign him back in the day when he was at Stade de Reims. The Magpies had a £30 million bid accepted but the player turned down the move.

Despite that Newcastle still want to sign him in the winter. They are without their striker duo Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson due to injury and the lack of depth up top is quite clear. As a result, they want to sign Ekitike in January. With the 21-year-old, not a big part of Luis Enrique’s plans, a move in the upcoming window is a real possibility.