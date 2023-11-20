Newcastle one of four Premier League clubs scouting quality Serie A attacker

There are multiple clubs reportedly interested in signing Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claims a quartet of Premier League clubs have scouted the Napoli winger while away on international duty with Georgia.

Georgia were beaten 3-1 by Spain during Sunday’s European Championship qualifier, but Kvaratskhelia, 22, was a standout performer. The highly-rated wide man scored his country’s only goal of the game just minutes after Robin Le Normand fired Luis de la Fuente’s side into a fourth-minute lead.

And watching on were scouts from Newcastle United, Chelsea and both Manchester clubs.

All four clubs will know any future deal will not be an easy one to conclude though. Ahead of what is shaping up to be another solid individual campaign, Kvaratskhelia, who helped fire Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years last season, is believed to be in line for a new contract.

Negotiations over a possible renewal are thought to be in the early stages, but a significant pay rise would certainly tempt the 22-year-old to remain in Naples.

That is unless he sees his future in England’s top-flight. Should the Georgian decide to showcase his talent in Europe’s most watched league, he will have his pick of almost all the top sides.

During his first 18 months with Napoli, Kvaratskhelia, who, according to TM, is valued at around £85 million, has directly contributed to 39 goals in 58 games in all competitions.