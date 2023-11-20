Newcastle United planning contract talks with 28-year-old attacker

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to hand Jacob Murphy a new contract.

That’s according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, who claims Eddie Howe is keen to reward the winger with a pay rise, as well as a one-year contract extension.

Despite being a fringe player under former managers, Murphy, 28, who has scored once and registered four assists in nine games already this season, has become an important member of Howe’s squad.

And although the 28-year-old’s current deal is not set to expire until 2027, the Englishman is set to be offered the chance to extend until 2028.

Suggestions Murphy is in line for a new deal come as little surprise. However, irrespective of the wealth the Magpies have available, to be able to internally promote such an under-the-radar player is a real testament to Howe’s remarkable leadership and coaching qualities.

Since joining the Toon from Norwich City back in 2017, Murphy, who is currently valued at around £15 million (TM), has directly contributed to 25 goals in 158 games in all competitions.