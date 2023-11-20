Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ brought to book by rivals over rescue package issues

The wealth gap that clearly exists between the Premier League and the rest of the English football pyramid has been highlighted again with the deduction of points for Everton.

The Toffees have been hit with a record 10-point deduction which has immediately placed them as joint bottom of the English top-flight, and only off the bottom on goal difference.

What the ground-breaking decision has also done is brought the potential misdemeanours of Chelsea and Man City into sharper focus, with it felt that there’s a real possibility of one or both clubs being relegated from the Premier League if they are found guilty.

In any event, as The Telegraph (subscription required) note, the long-awaited £130 million pyramid rescue package has see the wealth-gap row reignited after the Everton chaos.

It would appear that the ‘Big Six’ clubs are being asked to contribute more money in order that the trickle down effect ensures other clubs don’t suffer financial hardship.

Quite what those clubs will make of this latest ‘demand’ is anyone’s guess, though with so much money coming into the game now at the very top end, there has to be a more forensic look at just how much money these clubs are making and whether or not they can put aside some extra for the benefit of the entire football family.

With Everton in the middle of building a new stadium too, relegation to the Championship would be a disaster.