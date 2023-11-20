Pundit calls England performance “bore fest”

talkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara has called England’s latest performance a “bore fest”, after drawing 1-1 with North Macedonia in their final EURO Qualifying game.

O’Hara said this game against North Macedonia was “the most boring game I’ve watched this year” after England struggled to put more than one past their opponents.

He also went on to say he didn’t even watch Friday’s game against Malta where England won 2-0, saying “what’s the point” when speaking about it.

? “It was an absolute borefest.” ? “This is why I go on holiday on international breaks. That’s the most boring game I’ve watched this year…” Jamie O’Hara was not pleased with the quality of North Macedonia v England pic.twitter.com/m4cs2Yyqx3 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 20, 2023

England have qualified as group winners for EURO 2024, as they would’ve been expected too. They won six and drew two of their eight games played, finishing on 20 points.

However these two recent games against Malta and North Macedonia have left a lot to be desired, especially in terms of performance.

After an early own goal against Malta, it then took the Three Lions until the 75th minute to secure the victory with a Harry Kane goal, as they struggled to create clear cut chances against their opposition.

This was evident again in the North Macedonia game, only scored one goal which came from an own goal, and only recording two shots on target despite having 75% possession.