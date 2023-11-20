Rico Lewis set for first England start vs. North Macedonia

Rico Lewis is reportedly in line to make his England debut on Monday when the Three Lions take on North Macedonia in their final European Championship qualifier.

Securing a first-place Group C finish, Gareth Southgate’s side already know their qualification fate ahead of next summer’s tournament.

And following what has been another impressive qualifying campaign that has included six out of seven wins, with the Three Lions’ only hiccup coming in a 1-1 draw against Ukraine, Southgate, according to The Athletic, is preparing to award his youngest player with his first senior international cap.

Now reaping the rewards of an incredible breakthrough at Manchester City, Lewis, 18, is in line to rival club teammate Kyle Walker for their country’s jersey.

The left-back has also represented the Three Lions at Under-16, Under-18, Under-19 and Under-21 level prior to his senior call-up last week.

