Man United lead Arsenal and others in race for transfer of star with €60m buy-out clause

Manchester United are reportedly in the strongest position for the transfer of Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand, while other Premier League clubs like Arsenal are also interested.

Man Utd were supposedly interested in Le Normand during the summer, and it seems they’re still keen on him, as are the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham, according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

The Spain international surely has it in him to make the step up to a bigger club soon, and it would be intriguing to see how he’d get on in the Premier League, with Todo Fichajes adding that he has what might possibly be seen as a pretty tempting release clause of €60million.

Le Normand would certainly have an important role to play at United right now, as the club could do with bringing in long-term replacements for the likes of Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire, especially while Lisandro Martinez is also out with a pretty serious injury.

Arsenal, by contrast, probably don’t need a new defender quite as much right now, as they have the excellent pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, with players like Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior available as alternatives.

Still, given United’s struggles this season, a talent like Le Normand may well feel Arsenal would be the more tempting project, so it will be interesting to see how this saga develops in the weeks and months ahead.