Six Lionel Messi World Cup shirts to be auctioned for crazy price

According to BBC Sport, a set of six Lionel Messi World Cup shirts could cost £8 million at auction.

The set of shirts will include Messi’s shirt from the Qatar 2022 final, where he won his first World Cup, beating France on penalties.

This will be sold at a New York auction, a fair way away from his new home in Florida with Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi’s World Cup shirts will set you back ??#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/uIWBq0rU0M — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 20, 2023

Messi has made 179 appearances for his country, scoring 106 goals and providing 56 assists in those games. He has totalled 14,860 minutes for Argentina since making his senior debut in 2005.

He has won the Copa America once with his country, lifting the trophy in 2021, as well as winning the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions in 2022, and of course lifting the FIFA World Cup in 2022, scoring seven goals in the process.

The final was a fiercely contested game, with Argentina taking a 2-0 lead in the first half, with goals from Messi and Angel Di Maria. However France battelled back late on, Kylian Mbappe scoring goals in the 80th and 81st minute to take the game into extra time.

Messi then scored in the 108th minute to restore Argentina’s lead, before Mbappe scored in the 118th minute from the spot, to take the game to penalties, where as we know, Argentina won.