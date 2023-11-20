Tottenham risk losing midfielder to Barcelona after Gavi injury

Barcelona is interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso in January after Gavi’s injury.

The 19-year-old suffered a devastating injury on Sunday evening when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament during Spain’s Euro qualifier against Georgia.

Barcelona confirmed that he will have to undergo surgery for the tear and will likely be ruled out for eight to ten months as he recovers.

He will not only miss the Olympics in Paris but will also miss Spain’s entire Euro 2024 campaign.

Gavi has been a rock for Barcelona over the past two seasons and his absence will be a real blow for Xavi’s side.

A replacement is badly needed and according to Mundo Deportivo, the club could make a loan mover for Tottenham’s Lo Celso.

The Catalan club were reportedly interested in the 27-year-old during the summer, but no move materialised in the end.

The Argentinian midfielder impressed during his loan spell at Villarreal last season but doesn’t seem to have a future in Ange Postecoglou’s setup.

However, this could change after the injury of James Maddison but with the English midfielder expected to be back in January, it could be the perfect opportunity for Xavi to get his man.