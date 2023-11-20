Tottenham are reportedly ready to invest around €30million in the potential transfer of Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante.

The 28-year-old has played for a number of clubs in Europe down the years, spending time at AC Milan, Atalanta and Benfica before really making a name for himself at Roma.

It now seems Spurs are interested in the Italy international and could pay as much as €30m to try to bring him to the Premier League, according to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Tottenham could perhaps do well to strengthen in midfield in the near future, with Ange Postecoglou’s side arguably lacking the depth they need to really stay in the title race this season.

Although Spurs have made a good start, spending €30m on someone like Cristante, who would add both quality and experience to Postecoglou’s squad, could be smart business.

The report adds that Cristante’s current deal runs until 2027 and that Roma might find it hard to say no to an offer in the region of €30m, so THFC should surely take this opportunity.