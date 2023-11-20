Video: Controversial penalty given for North Macedonia against England

North Macedonia have been awarded a penalty, with a controversial call as Rico Lewis makes contact with Bojan Miovski.

On his England debut, Lewis has given away a penalty in the first half against North Macedonia, giving them a chance to take the lead against England.

Lewis trying to win a header has caught Miovski with his flailing arm, which the referee was sent to the monitor to review before giving the penalty.

England will feel hard done by on that decision, but they haven’t been at their best in the first half.

Another controversial call here and North Macedonia are awarded a penalty

