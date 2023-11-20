Video: Dion Charles seals a 2-0 win for Northern Ireland

Posted by

Dion Charles sealed a fantastic 2-0 victory for Northern Ireland against Denmark at Windsor Park.

Although a triumphant win over the Group H leaders, Michael O’Neil’s side remains second from bottom in their group, only better than San Marino who have 0 points.

Fans will be happy to see the back of what was a nightmare qualifying campaign with an impressive win against the Danes.

Isaac Price opened the scoring on the hour mark before Dion Charles sealed the win with a back post-tap-in.

Video courtesy of DAZN.

More Stories Dion Charles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.