Video: England have goal ruled out, as Grealish strays offside

International Football
England thought they had equalised against North Macedonia, as Bukayo Saka combined with Jack Grealish. However after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was given offside.

Saka did really well inside the 18-yard box, beating his man and putting a lovely ball towards the back stick for Grealish to attack, which he did, turning it in from close range.

However it appears Grealish had just strayed offside, therefore the goal was disallowed, and North Macedonia remain 1-0 up against the Three Lions.

