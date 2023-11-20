Video: England get their equaliser through own goal

International Football
Posted by

England have now got their equaliser after having one ruled out, this one coming from a Jani Atanasov own goal.

Harry Kane had only entered the field for merely seconds, before he was involved challenging in the box to win a header, and forcing an own goal in the process.

A good ball in from Phil Foden, putting it into a dangerous area too. This now opens the game up again, giving England some momentum in the game.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Kazakhstan equalise, and need one more to move into qualification spot
Video: England have goal ruled out, as Grealish strays offside
Video: Sesko puts Slovenia one step closer to EURO qualication
More Stories Harry Kane Jani Atanasov

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.