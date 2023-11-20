Video: England get their equaliser through own goal

England have now got their equaliser after having one ruled out, this one coming from a Jani Atanasov own goal.
Harry Kane had only entered the field for merely seconds, before he was involved challenging in the box to win a header, and forcing an own goal in the process.
A good ball in from Phil Foden, putting it into a dangerous area too. This now opens the game up again, giving England some momentum in the game.
Harry Kane comes on and England are level immediately ?#ThreeLions | #EURO2024 | @AskNationwide pic.twitter.com/cfjKKLh44B
