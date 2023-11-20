Video: Former Arsenal supremo David Dein slams Mikel Arteta for VAR rant

David Dein is synonymous with the Arsene Wenger era at Arsenal and the success that the club earned under his watch.

A man of fierce intelligence and the highest of standards, Dein isn’t happy with current Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta, after his recent VAR rant.

Speaking with Henry Winter and Shaun Custis on talkSPORT, Dein noted how the Spaniard had tarnished the image of the club and, were he still in charge, Dein wouldn’t have allowed what transpired after the Newcastle game to happen.

Pictures from talkSPORT