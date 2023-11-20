Video: Northern Ireland take the lead against Denmark

Isaac Price has given his side the lead at Windsor Park thanks to a low-driven finish.

Northern Ireland came into this game second bottom of Group H and 16 points behind Denmark who sit at the top of the table.

After a miserable qualifying campaign, Michael O’Neill’s side can finish it on a high with a victory against the Danes.

Price has put them in a great position to do just that after opening the score on the hour mark.

His low-driven shot squirmed past the opposition goalkeeper.

Video courtesy of DAZN.

